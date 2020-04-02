A citizen donates blood at the fixed blood donation site in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan district (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party Central Committee General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on April 2 sent a letter to people nationwide on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the “All-people blood donation day” (April 7), calling on them to push up the drive.



In his letter, the top leader commended donors, organisations and individuals for their active participation, describing it as a manifestation of their responsibility and sentiment towards the community and the society.



He said the drive has developed all over the nation, but at the same time also pointed out that there are still many places which run short of blood at various points of time, calling the situation a great loss to the blood-needing patients and a hindrance to the medical treatment.



The leader took the occasion to ask the Party units, administrations, organisations and the whole society to continue facilitating the acceleration of the drive, and called on the compatriots to be ready and active to donate their blood. This is for a healthy and humane society and contributing to the protection, care for and improvement of the people’s health as well as the sustainable national development, he concluded./.

