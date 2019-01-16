Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Fernando Apparício da Silva (Photo: VNA)



The newly-appointed ambassadors of Bulgaria, Italy, Brazil, Tunisia, Iceland, Lesotho, Syria, Benin, Malta, and Ghana on January 16 presented their credentials to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.The Party and State leader later hosted separate receptions for Bulgarian Ambassador Marinela Milcheva Petkova; Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro; Brazilian Ambassador Fernando Apparício da Silva; Tunisian Ambassador Dhia Khaled; Icelandic Ambassador Gunnar Snorri Gunnarsson; Basotho Ambassador Bothata Tsikoane; Syrian Ambassador Imad Moustapha; Beninese Ambassador Simon Pierre Adovelande; Maltese Ambassador John Aquilina; and Ghanaian Ambassador Akua Sekyiwa Ahenkora.He welcomed the ambassadors taking office in Vietnam and asked them to convey his regards and best greetings to leaders of their countries.Despite facing a lot of difficulties and challenges over the past time, Vietnam has gained remarkable achievements in all fields thanks to its determination and efforts as well as assistance from international friends, especially the effective support and cooperation of the above-mentioned nations, he said.The Vietnamese leader hoped that the ambassadors would quickly grasp the situation in Vietnam and serve as important bridges to connect Vietnam with their countries.Vietnam is willing to create all favourable conditions for the diplomats to fulfil their tasks during their working tenure in the country, he affirmed.-VNA