World Vietnam’s national elections highlighted in German newspaper Germany’s Junge Welt (Young People) newspaper ran an article on May 21 spotlighting the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure and the important contributions by the legislature to the country’s economic development over recent years.

World Philippine President calls for global cooperation against COVID-19 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called for global cooperation in the COVID-19 fight at the the Future of Asia Conference held virtually on May 21, underlining the need for equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

World Ambassador: Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire Vietnam welcomes Israel – Hamas ceasefire and wishes that it would be carried out and prolong in reality, said head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy.

World Thailand ready to join efforts to boost int’l economic cooperation Thailand stands ready to join efforts to enhance regional and global economic cooperation in a post-COVID-19 world, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the International Conference on the Future of Asia, which was held in the form of video conference on May 20.