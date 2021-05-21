Top leader’s article contributes to development of Ho Chi Minh’s thought: Russian scholar
A recent article written by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam greatly contributes to the development of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, said Prof. Dr Vladimir Kolotov of Russia’s Saint Petersburg State University.
Prof. Dr Vladimir Kolotov of Russia’s Saint Petersburg State University (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) - A recent article written by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam greatly contributes to the development of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, said Prof. Dr Vladimir Kolotov of Russia’s Saint Petersburg State University.
The paper, titled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam", has attracted attention from public opinions both at home and abroad.
It mentioned specific characteristics of socialism building in Vietnam, which is a matter of interest from public opinion in Russia, Kolotov said, noting that Vietnam has constantly combined theoretical and practical approaches, which leads the country to success.
He remarked that Vietnamese economy comprises different economic structures, with the State holding a key control role, adding that it is a suitable model for the country.
According to the scholar, in the article, the Vietnamese leader also touched on unsuccessful reforms in the former Soviet Union which resulted in its collapse, as well as weaknesses of the democratic institution, in which the power system is in the hands of a minority of the rich and serves the interests of capitalist groups.
In addition, the top leader also pointed out issues a modern Vietnam is currently facing and solutions to them, Kolotov emphasised.
He shared the General Party Secretary’s views that Party building and rectification are a key task that is vital to the CPV and the socialist regime; and the CPV's determination to fight against corruption, bureaucracy and degradation.
Kolotov noted that the CPV has taken action for the interests of the people, thereby always earning the people’s support, citing the Vietnamese top leader’s article as saying that the CPV’s leadership “is a decisive factor in the cause of the Doi Moi (Renewal) and would ensure the country's development in accordance with the socialist orientation”./.