Top leaders congratulate Norway on Constitution Day
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong has sent a message of congratulations to King of Norway Harald V on the 209th anniversary of the European country’s Constitution Day (May 17, 1814 – 2023).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue extended his greetings to Masud Gharahkhani, President of the Storting (Parliament) of Norway.
Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of congratulations to his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt./.