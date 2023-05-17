Politics Deputy PM receives Australia's Special Envoy for Southeast Asia Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 17 for Nicholas Moore, Australia's Special Envoy for Southeast Asia, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam values fortifying good neighbourliness with Cambodia Vietnam always values and prioritises the fortification of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, said on May 16 while hosting a visiting delegation from the Cambodian Military History Institute.