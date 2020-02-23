Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Top Vietnamese leaders on February 23 extended congratulations to Brunei Darussalam on the country’s 36th National Day (February 23, 1984).



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent messages of congratulations to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.



The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh cabled a congratulatory message to Sultan cum Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof.



Established in 1992, Vietnam-Brunei diplomatic relations are growing favourably across bilateral and multilateral levels. In particular, political trust between the two countries has been improved thanks to the organisation of regular delegation exchanges and high-level meetings./.

VNA