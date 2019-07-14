Top Vietnamese leaders on July 14 extended congratulations to their French counterparts on the country’s 230th National Day (July 14) (Source: AP)

Hanoi (VNA) - Top Vietnamese leaders on July 14 extended congratulations to their French counterparts on the country’s 230th National Day (July 14).



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong sent his congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron.



On the occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a congratulatory message to his French counterpart Edouard Philippe.



The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh extended his greetings to French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.



Vietnam and France set up diplomatic ties on April 12, 1973. Overcoming ups and downs in history, especially since the establishment of the strategic partnership in 2013, Vietnam-France relations have developed unceasingly.



Bilateral trade between Vietnam and France have seen positive growth, with Vietnam having enjoyed continuous trade surplus since 2010.



France is Vietnam’s fourth biggest trade partner in Europe, with two-way trade reaching 5.1 billion USD last year, a year-on-year rise of 10.8 percent. The country is also the leading official development assistance provider for Vietnam.-VNA