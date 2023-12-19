Rescue operations underway in Qinghai province of China following the earthquake. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong on December 19 sent messages of sympathy to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping over serious human and economic losses caused by an earthquake a day earlier.

The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his sympathy to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a message of sympathy to Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also offered his sympathy to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck China's northwestern Gansu province on December 18 night, killing at least 127 people and injuring hundreds, Reuters reported./.