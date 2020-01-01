Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent out a message on the occasion of Vietnam’s assumption of the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020 – 2021 tenure. Following is a translation of his message:



“As the country is marking major anniversaries and great and important political events in 2020, the entire Party, people and army are striving to accomplish the 2016-2020 socio-economic development plan and the resolution adopted by the 12th National Party Congress, and to hold Party congresses at all levels towards the 13th National Party Congress. For the first time, Vietnam will serve as both the ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council at the same time.



With its central role in the evolving regional architecture, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is highly appreciated by countries in and outside the region that want to cooperate with it. After over four years of formation, the ASEAN Community – a common house of a population of 650 million – has been unceasingly developing in various areas, as well as strengthening and expanding connectivity within the bloc and with partners.



On the global scale, over the three quarters of a century, with its key role as an agency holding the top responsibility for maintaining international peace and security of the United Nations, the largest international organisation with 193 member states, the UN Security Council has affirmed the central role of the UN in maintaining international peace and security.



The determination to successfully undertake the roles of both the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure reflects the consistent realisation of the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development; diversification and multilateralisation in foreign relations, and active and proactive global integration worked out by the 12th National Party Congress.



It also reflects Vietnam’s aspiration to contribute to peace and development in the region and the world over as a responsible member of the international community, and makes important contributions to the maintenance of an environment of peace and stability, further taking advantage of the favourable conditions for national construction and defence, rapid and sustainable development, and raising the country’s international role and stature.



Fully aware of that, Vietnam has set the theme of “Cohesive and Responsive” for the ASEAN Chair Year 2020 and “Vietnam: Trustworthy partner for sustainable pace” when it shoulders the heavy responsibility of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.



With such themes at the two most important forums in the region and the world, together with member countries and partners, Vietnam will focus on the following major orientations:

Firstly, upholding the common interests of the region and the international community, which are peace, cooperation and development. Consistent to the teaching by late President Ho Chi Minh that successes are made on the basis of commonness, the initiatives and priorities put forth by Vietnam at the ASEAN and the UN Security Council reflect the common interests of all the member countries, including Vietnam, and ensure the harmony with the interests of the regional and international partners.



Secondly, promoting the role of multilateralisation, the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law for a world of peace, equality and betterment. Particularly, on this occasion, enhancing the efficiency of cooperation and comprehensive partnership between the ASEAN and the UN, for the common interests of the ASEAN member states and the international community.



Thirdly, proactively and actively contributing to the settlement of the common regional and global challenges, especially the issues that directly affect the interests of the countries and the region such as peace, security, stability, sustainable development, climate change, rising sea level, post-war consequences settlement, and post-conflict reconstruction.



This is a great honour and, at the same time, also a tough responsibility and a major difficulty and challenge that require the involvement of the whole political system, the Party, the people and the army, along with the support and assistance from friends and the international community. The ministries, central authorities and sectors and the localities nationwide should clearly take this as one of the most important political missions of the Party and the State in 2020. It is necessary to ensure the close and harmonious coordination in the political system, especially among the direct external affairs authorities, to successfully fulfill all the tasks and targets set.



With the country’s new position and power after nearly 35 years of Doi Moi (renewal), and the solidarity and unity of the entire Party, people and army, as well as the valuable assistance and effective cooperation from the ASEAN countries, friends and international community, we firmly believe that Vietnam will successfully shoulder the roles of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure, thus making important contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world over.”/.



VNA source