Top leaders of Vietnamese, Lao Parties meet in Hanoi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith co-chaired a high-level meeting between the two Parties in Hanoi on February 26.
VNA
VNA
See more
