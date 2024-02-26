Videos Southern localities preparing for tourism upswing in 2024 With impressive tourism recovery in 2023, shown in the substantial increase in both tourist arrivals and tourism revenue, localities in the Southeastern and Mekong Delta regions have made huge plans for 2024, solidifying their tourism brand, developing attractive offerings, and professional services.

Videos San Chay ethnic people perform folk dance to welcome harvest festival As spring arrives, the San Chay ethnic community in the northern province of Thai Nguyen joyously celebrate harvest festivals with their traditional Tac Xinh dance.

Videos “Nem chua” among world’s most delicious spicy dishes Nem chua is a traditional Vietnamese dish made from fermented meat. The dish was placed 50th in Taste Atlas list of the 52 best such dishes.