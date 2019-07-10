Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrives in Beijing at noon on July 10 (Photo: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and a high-ranking delegation of the NA arrived in Beijing at noon on July 10, continuing their official visit to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu.The visit is the first made by a senior Vietnamese leader after the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is also the first trip to China since NA Chairwoman Ngan took office in 2016.It is of important significance in maintaining the high-level exchanges between the two Parties and States, helping to reinforce and strengthen political trust, and develop the comprehensive cooperative strategic partnership between Vietnam and China.During the visit, the two sides will discuss measures to continue effectively implementing a cooperation agreement signed in 2015 between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the National People’s Congress of China.The two sides will also exchange views on international issues of mutual concern as well as bilateral collaboration at regional and international parliamentary forums.As scheduled, NA Chairwoman Ngan will attend the “Vietnamese Cultural Days in Beijing” latter the same day.-VNA