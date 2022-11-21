Top legislator attends AIPA Executive Committee’s meeting
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s Executive Committee within the framework of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly in Phnom Penh on November 20 evening.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) attends the meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly's Executive Committee within the AIPA-43 framework. (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting, the executive committee discussed and approved the working agenda of the AIPA-43, delegates to the meetings of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA) and Young Parliamentarians of AIPA, a joint statement, and the date and venue for the 44th AIPA General Assembly.
The AIPA-43 will officially open in Phnom Penh on November 21 under the theme of “Advancing together for sustainable, inclusive and resilient ASEAN”.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)The 43rd AIPA General Assembly will focus its discussions on peace, security, multilateralism and ASEAN centrality; and exchange views on how to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy on maritime security, promote regional stability in Southeast Asia, and boost parliamentary cooperation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth through an integrated approach to the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria.
Delegates are also to discuss gender equality and women's empowerment for a sustainable, inclusive and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic; the enhancement of the role of female parliamentarians in advancing the agenda on women, peace and security; and the promotion of youths’ engagement for a prosperous and sustainable ASEAN community.
The top Vietnamese legislator is scheduled to attend main activities within the AIPA-43 framework./.