Politics Vietnam attends ADMM Retreat, ninth ADMM Plus Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang is attending the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat and the ninth ADMM Plus in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 21-23.

Politics Indian party leader vows to push forward ties with CPV Secretary General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) Sitaram Yechury has vowed to do his best to promote ties with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the relations between the two countries.

Politics WPC’s 22nd Assembly – chance to strengthen int’l solidarity, joint efforts for peace: Official The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) will focus on calling for international solidarity and joint efforts for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, stated Uong Chu Luu, Chairman of the Vietnam Peace Committee (VPC), in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Vietnam’s hosting of the event from November 20-27.

Politics Vietnam reiterates support for IAEA’s major pillars Vietnam has reaffirmed its consistent policy of supporting all three major pillars of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including ensuring nuclear safety and security, and inspection and application of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.