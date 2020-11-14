Society Vietnam presents rice to support Lao flood-hit people Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, empowered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on November 13 handed over the token of the relief aid of 1,000 tonnes of rice from the Vietnamese Government to Lao Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Chanthaphone Khammanichanh to assist flood-hit people in Savanakhet province.

Society Award ceremony for “Young Francophone Reporters” competition Winners of the “Young Francophone Reporters” competition 2020, the fifth of its kind, were honoured at an award ceremony held in Hanoi on November 13.

Society HeartBeat Vietnam funds 8,000 heart operations for disadvantaged children HeartBeat Vietnam, VinaCapital Foundation (VFC)’s healthcare programme, has funded 8,000 life-saving operations for disadvantaged children with congenital heart defects in Vietnam since the programme was launched in 2006.

Society First Vietnamese joins list of 10 finalists for Global Teacher Prize 2020 Ha Anh Phuong, an English-language teacher at Huong Can High School of the northern province of Phu Tho, has made her name to the list of the 10 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020 of Varkey Foundation.