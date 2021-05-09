

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) attends the ground-breaking ceremony of a project on upgrading 13.4 km of the National Highway 10 in the northern city of Hai Phong on May 8 afternoon. (Photo: VNA) Hai Phong (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage attended the



The upgrade of the section spanning from Da Bac to Kien bridges has a total investment of 1.22 trillion VND (53.3 million USD) funded by the local budget.



More than 1,000 households have been relocated to make way for the project.



Previously, a 30-km section of the expressway from Quan Toan to Nghin Bridges has been upgraded and put into operation.



Later the same day, Hue visited and offered incense at the memorial house dedicated to Nguyen Duc Canh, an outstanding student of President Ho Chi Minh and a co-founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He was also the founder of the Tong Cong Hoi Do Bac Ky (Red Workers' General Union in Northern Vietnam), the predecessor of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, and the first Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee./.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits Cao Quy pile field, a renowned historic site in Thuy Nguyen District, Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)



