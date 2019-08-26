Top legislator attends meeting of AIPA Executive Committee

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on Aug. 25 attended a meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Executive Committee in Bangkok, Thailand.
VNA
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 9:12:32
Print
PM welcomes Australian counterpart
Australian PM begins official visit to Vietnam
Vietnam Coast Guard – core force in national security protection
Gov’t, NA leaders pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh
India to build patrol ships for Vietnam
Press honoured for anti-corruption work
Mobile Police Force ensures order and security
Photos recall glorious historical pages