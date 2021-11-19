Society Food shopping trends change due to social distancing The way people buy food in HCM City has changed after a period of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with more food products bought online, according to online sellers.

Society Vietnam Airlines’ first flight carries foreign visitors to Da Nang The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 17 operated its first pilot fight carrying international tourists from Seoul to the central coastal city of Da Nang.

Society Vietnam to resume int’l commercial flights, apply vaccine passports soon Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang on November 18 provided more information about Vietnam’s plan to resume regular international commercial flights and the application of “vaccine passports”.

Society HCM City: Grand requiem held for deceased victims of COVID-19 The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s chapter in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18 held a requiem for Vietnamese who died of the COVID-19 in order to show gratitude to the frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic and help ease the pain of the victims’ relatives and families.