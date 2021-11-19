Top legislator attends opening of National Great Unity Week
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony on November 18 evening to kick off the “National Great Unity - Vietnam Cultural Heritage” Week 2021 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.
This was a meaningful activity to marke the 91st traditional day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18, 1930 - 2021) and the 76th Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 1945 - 2021).
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said that the event attracted the participation of 16 ethnic communities at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, with eight regional cultural exchange events, folk dance performances, and activities to introduce traditional crafts and organise some special festivals.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)NA Chairman Hue emphasised that solidarity is a precious tradition of Vietnam, and crystallised through thousands of years of the national building and defence history.
National great unity has always been the strategic guideline of the Vietnamese Party, and a great lesson of the Vietnamese revolution, helping to create strength and an important motivation for the nation’s comprehensive renewal cause, Hue said.
The top legislator also hailed the VFF's efforts to unite people from all walks of life during its 91 years of establishment and development./.