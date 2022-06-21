Top legislator attends Revolutionary Press Day celebration
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to mark the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day at the Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) newspaper in Hanoi on June 21.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) newspaper. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to mark the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day at the Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) newspaper in Hanoi on June 21.
In his remarks at the ceremony, the NA Chairman recalled that on June 21, 1925, Nguyen Ai Quoc founded the Thanh Nien (Youth) newspaper, laying the foundation for Vietnam’s revolutionary press.
Over the past 97 years, Vietnam’s revolutionary journalism has unceasingly grown, he said, noting that some leaders of the Party and State used to be editors-in-chief of certain newspapers, such as Nguyen Ai Quoc, Le Hong Phong, Ha Huy Tap, Truong Chinh and Nguyen Phu Trong.
Hue said press agencies in the country, including the Dai bieu Nhan dan as the newspaper of the National Assembly, have contributed greatly to popularizing the operation of the legislature.
He hailed the press’ role as a reliable bridge between the elected body and voters, bringing the work of the NA to the public while reflecting the true life to the NA. The press also serves as a channel for voters and the people to monitor the operation of the NA and other State agencies as well.
The NA leader also outlined tasks for the newspaper, asking it to contribute to the reform of the legislative body./.