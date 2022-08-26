NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a seminar in Hanoi on August 26 to discuss the draft revised Law on Land in accordance with the 13th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No.18-NQ/TW dated June 16, 2022.



Opinions at the event focused on policies and mechanisms related to finance, land bidding, compensation for resettlement and land reclamation, land use and management, harmonisation of interests among the State, land users and investors, among others.



Revisions to the Law are aimed at improving the efficiency of land use and management, contributing to promoting industrialisation and modernisation, ensuring national defence-security, and protecting the environment.



The draft Law will be submitted to the Government for first consideration at the NA’s fourth meeting in this October. It will be later under second discussion at the fifth meeting in May 2023, and approved by the legislature at the sixth meeting in October 2023.



Following the fourth meeting, the NA Standing Committee and the Government will collect public feedback on the draft amended Law./.