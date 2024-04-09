Business Tax sector’s budget revenue increases by nearly 11% in first quarter The tax sector’s total state budget revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was estimated at 490.2 trillion VND (19.64 billion USD), equal to 33% of the estimate for the year, and 10.9% higher than the figure of the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation announced on April 9.

Business Measures sought for coffee firms to adapt to EU Deforestation Regulations Experts gathered in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on April 9 to seek measures to help local coffee businesses to adapt to the EU Deforestation Regulations (EUDR) and promote exports to the EU market in particular and the world in general.

Business PM looks into Viettel high-tech defence industry operations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with the military-run telecommunications service provider Viettel in Hanoi on April 9 regarding the group’s research and production activities in the high-tech defence industry.

Business Vietnamese businesses concerned about dollar appreciation Many enterprises are concerned about adverse impacts of the sharp appreciation of the US dollar on their business and production if the greenback continues to see fluctuation in the future, especially at the middle and end of the year.