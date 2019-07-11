National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (black long dress) and representatives of the Vietnamese community in China (Source: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan received leaders of several major Chinese technology and telecoms corporations in Beijing on July 11, during which she underlined Vietnam’s policy of attracting foreign investors in digital technology.Talking to Li Zixue, Chairman of Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment (ZTE) Corporation, and Zhang Zixin, a leading official from Datatang Technology Co, Ngan said that Vietnam is exerting efforts to build e-National Assembly and e-Government.She suggested the corporations to cooperate more closely with Vietnamese partners, especially in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Affirming the Vietnamese telecoms market is potential, she advised enterprises to make a market research to grasp investment opportunities in the country.The same day, the top legislator visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing, where she confirmed the Party and State always care for the Vietnamese community abroad, including those living in China.Ngan voiced her hope that members of the Vietnamese community will continue supporting each other and respecting the host country’s law.She told them that her visit to China this time aims at fostering the traditional friendship, deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China and strengthening cooperation with the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China.The top legislator highlighted that during the on-going trip, she had received leaders of several major groups and enterprises who had shown their interest in landing long-term investment in Vietnam, with modern and environmentally-friendly technologies.China is now Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, and the latter is the former’s largest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Ngan said, adding that this is an advantage in the two countries’ relations.The top legislator also praised the Vietnamese embassy’s important contributions to the bilateral relationship.Stressing the importance of the parliamentary diplomacy in the external affairs, she requested the embassy to help boost collaboration between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the NPC, and between the People’s Councils of Vietnamese localities and the People’s Congresses of Chinese localities.-VNA