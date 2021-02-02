Society Czech newspaper highlights Vietnam’s development vision Czech newspaper Halo Noviny on February 1 published an article on Vietnam’s development vision, as well as the achievements the country has recorded over the past five years.

Society Sanofi Vietnam honoured for contributions to COVID-19 fight French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Vietnam was among seven companies to receive a certificate of merit from the Minister of Health for contributions to COVID-19 prevention in Vietnam.

Society Hanoi closes karaoke parlors, bars in latest COVID-19 response All karaoke parlors, bars and discotheques in Hanoi suspended operations from 0:00 on February 1 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Society Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention in Hai Duong Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 31 led a working delegation to the northern province of Hai Duong to inspect the COVID-19 prevention and control in the locality.