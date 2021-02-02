Top legislator calls for support to disadvantaged people
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on February 2 called on administrations at all levels and sectors to better the social welfare work, ensuring that all people, especially social policy beneficiaries and poor households, enjoy a happy Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
Speaking at a ceremony presenting Tet gifts to disadvantaged people in the southern province of Ben Tre, the top legislator said join efforts are needed to care for people, especially Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims, people with disabilities and orphans.
At the ceremony, PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation handed over 1,500 packages of gifts worth 1.5 billion VND (65,015 USD) to local authorities.
The gifts, each worth 1 million VND, will be presented to local social policy beneficiaries./.