Politics Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam visits Lao Cai province Sound relations between Vietnam and Israel will be a favourable condition for the two governments and business communities to expand investment cooperation and exchanges in all fields in Vietnam, including Lao Cai province, Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar said at a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Xuan Phong on November 19.

Politics Vietnam attends Asia-Pacific Summit 2019 in Cambodia Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh attended the opening of the Asia-Pacific Summit (APS) 2019 in Phnom Penh on November 19.

Politics Congratulations to UAE President Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his reelection as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Politics Vietnamese, Philippine young officers bolster exchange Young officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Philippine armed forces gathered at an activity in Hanoi on November 18 to share experience and enhance exchange.