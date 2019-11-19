Top legislator chairs first meeting of AIPA 41 organising committee
The first meeting of the National Steering Committee and the Organising Committee for the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) took place on November 19 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The first meeting of the National Steering Committee and the Organising Committee for the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) took place on November 19 under the chair of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also the chair of AIPA 41, said Vietnam will also serve as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, so the National Steering Committee and Organising Committee for AIPA 41 will work closely with the National ASEAN 2020 Committee to organize and chair major events of AIPA in 2020.
She said Vietnam will strive to build AIPA into a close-knit and effective organization, meeting the interests of member parliaments.
General Secretary of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc announced two resolutions of the NA Standing Committee on establishing the National Steering Committee and the Organising Committee for AIPA 41, which took effect on November 5.
Accordingly, the National Steering Committee for AIPA 41 has five members and is headed by NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
The Organising Committee for AIPA 41 has 27 members and is headed by Standing NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong.
At the meeting, participants gave feedback on the report of the NA’s Committee for External Relations on preparations for the AIPA Chair Year 2020, focusing on the 41st General Assembly of AIPA slated for late August and early September 2020 in Ha Long city (Quang Ninh province).
Other topics of discussion were activities during the AIPA Chair Year 2020, the coordination between AIPA and ASEAN, logistics and communication work for official activities of AIPA during the year./.