Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, cooperation with Armenia: NA official Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Armenia, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha said while receiving Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan in Hanoi on August 2.

Politics Vietnam, Philippines hold 10th meeting of joint commission on bilateral cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo co-chaired the 10th meeting of the countries’ joint commission on bilateral cooperation in Hanoi on August 2.

Politics Minister of Public Security receives outgoing Italian ambassador Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 2 for outgoing Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro.

Politics HCM City, UK promote green growth cooperation Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan received visiting UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart on August 2.