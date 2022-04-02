At the event (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the function (Photo: VNA)

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a meeting with leaders of Ben Tre in Hanoi on April 1, listening to reports and giving his opinions on proposals and recommendations regarding the Mekong Delta province’s key projects according to criteria and requirements of the socio-economic development and recovery programme.Per a report presented at the function, Ben Tre hopes to gain access to official development assistance (ODA) to fund the development of a coastal economic corridor that links Ho Chi Minh City to localities in the delta.The province also sought permission for the pilot implementation of sea encroachment projects in some local coastal areas in order to effectively exploit the potential of marine economy, prevent landslides, and create more development areas, in line with its orientation to build a sea economic zone across its three coastal districts.Ben Tre also proposed that the central government allocate capital from the socio-economic development and recovery programme to its five transport projects. Besides, the province asked for further assistance in digital transformation, and conservation of special national relic sites, among other works.The NA leader agreed to the proposal on the coastal economic corridors and requested the province coordinate with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and other localities in the region.He also suggested Ben Tre study the possibility of working with other Mekong Delta localities in fighting coastal erosion and creating new development space by sea encroachment project, noting that the NA and its Standing Committee are ready to assist the work if necessary.He asked ministries and competent agencies involved to handle the province's proposals in line with regulations, and support Ben Tre in its digital transition progress, human resources training, and social welfare.