Top legislator extends congratulations to new Speaker of Kazakhstan’s lower house
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to Erlan Zhakanovich Koshanov on his election as Speaker of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (the lower house of parliament).
In the message, Hue wished that Koshanov will gain successes in the position, and noted his belief that with Koshanov’s support, the legislative ties between Vietnam and Kazakhstan will grow further, contributing to boosting the bilateral friendship and cooperation, for the sake of the two countries’ people, and for peace and stability in the region and the world.
Vietnam and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1992. Vietnam is now an important trading partner of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. Their two-way trade has recorded constant expansion since the free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union took effect in 2016./.
