Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and Vice Chairman of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies Vojtěch Filip (Photo: VNA)

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan received Vice Chairman of the Czech Parliament’s Chamber of Deputies Vojtěch Filip in Hanoi on June 10.The Vietnamese top legislator spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong and Vojtěch Filip, and congratulated the Czech guest on his re-election as Vice Chairman of the lower house.She expressed her delight over the sound friendship and traditional cooperation between the two countries, which have been treasured by generations of leaders and peoples.As both countries are looking ahead to celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2020, NA Chairwoman Ngan suggested both sides coordinate to organise various political, cultural and people-to-people exchange activities.Ngan also recommended further collaboration in the fields of defence-security, education-training, energy, environmental protection, science-technology, healthcare and agriculture.Regarding economy-trade ties, Ngan said that although two-way trade has seen positive growth in recent years, with the value in 2018 rising 16 percent year on year to 307 million USD, it has yet to match both nations’ potential and expectations.At the meeting, Ngan spoke highly of the Czech Republic’s support for the Vietnam-EU relations, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement.Touching on the parliamentary ties, Ngan said bilateral cooperation in the field has been consolidated in recent time, with regular exchange of delegations, experience sharing, and coordination at various multilateral parliamentary forums.She welcomed the Czech Republic’s move to re-grant long-term visas for Vietnamese nationals for the purposes of employment or business in the European country since June 2019, and hoped that both sides will negotiate and sign agreements to improve labour export cooperation.Vojtěch Filip, for his part, affirmed that the Czech Republic always believes in Vietnam’s support at international forums and in the Southeast Asia, while the country consistently backs Vietnam not only within the framework of the European Union but also at international forums, including the United Nations.The Czech Republic wants to open Hanoi-Prague flight route, and work with Vietnam in the fields of tourism, environment, automobile production, healthcare and social welfare.He also lauded coordination between competent agencies in both countries in the fight against drug.He wished that the Vietnamese NA will continue to create conditions for relevant authorities to promote cooperation, helping bolster relations between legislative organs.He took the occasion to hail the Vietnamese people community in the Czech Republic, who have made significant contributions to enhance the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two nations.-VNA