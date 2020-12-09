Hanoi (VNA) – Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for delegates of the 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress on December 9.

At the reception, Ngan informed her guests on the results in socio-economic development, external affairs and anti-corruption work over the times, stressing that the country’s accomplishments are attributable to major contributions seen in the national patriotic emulation movement, especially of those who are to attend the congress slated for December 10.

The top legislator spoke highly of people on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, and police officers and soldiers who spared no efforts in helping locals surmount natural disasters.

She also appreciated outcomes of the national patriotic emulation movement over the past years and asked all sectors and localities to further roll out policies and regulations of the Party and State on emulation and commendation while ensuring accuracy, openness and transparency.

Relevant agencies were urged to mull over and complete institution on the field to promptly submit to the NA for the amendment and supplement of the Law on Emulation and Commendation.

Ngan called on the laureates to continue their nucleus role in being examples and sharing experience, models and innovative ideas, and contribute more to the sustainable development of the country./.