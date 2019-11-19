Top legislator hails teachers’ contributions to national education development
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan laid stress on the important role of the teachers in the country’s education and training development during a meeting with lawmakers who are former teachers, teachers and education managers in Hanoi on November 19.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the meeting with lawmakers who are former teachers, teachers and education managers in Hanoi on November 19. (Photo: VNA)
At the event, held by the NA Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20), the top legislator extended best wishes to the lawmakers, and said that Vietnam has attained robust education achievements in the past years when implementing the education development strategy for 2011-2020.
Particularly, the adoption of the revised Law on Education and a law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Higher Education has created legal basis to comprehensively renew the education and training, making contributions to the national development cause, she stressed.
Besides, due attention has been paid to improving capacity of human resources in the education sector while education quality has been improved significantly.
As they are only initial results in the education renovation process, NA Chairwoman Ngan expressed her hope that Vietnamese teachers will make more efforts to develop the national education, making it on par with the advanced education in the region and the world while serving the nation’s sustainable development in new stage.
The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue, among others./.