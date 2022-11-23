Top legislator holds talks with leader of Philippine House of Representatives
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had talks with Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Martin Romualdez in Manila on November 23, immediately after a welcoming ceremony for him at the House's headquarters.
The host leader expressed his belief that the trip will create a new impulse for the two countries’ strategic partnership to develop effectively and substantively in all aspects.
Chairman Hue congratulated the Philippines on the successful organisation of the general elections last May and Romualdez on his election to the House leadership.
He also described the Philippine House of Representatives’ resolution on enhancing bilateral cooperation through the Philippine-Vietnam Parliamentarians’ Friendship Society as an important milestone in further intensifying relations between the two legislative bodies as well as the strategic partnership between the two countries in general.
Both host and guest held that high-level visits and meetings, most recently the bilateral meetings of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and the ASEAN Summits reflect the close ties and political trust between leaders and peoples of the two countries.
They agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties in such areas as politics - diplomacy and trade - investment.
Romualdez thanked Vietnam for donating medical supplies to his country during the pandemic and consistently being a trustworthy and stable rice provider amid the global food crisis.
He also noted his hope that the Philippines can export more goods to Vietnam.
On this occasion, Chairman Hue invited the Philippine Speaker to visit Vietnam. Romualdez thanked and accepted the invitation with pleasure.
At the talks, in the presence of the countries’ parliamentarians, a representative of the Philippine House of Representatives read the entire Resolution 571 on enhancing bilateral cooperation through the Philippine-Vietnam Parliamentarians’ Friendship Society. This resolution received support from the entire House of Representatives./.