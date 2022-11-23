Politics Ugandan President begins official visit to Vietnam President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and a high-ranking delegation of the Republic of Uganda arrived in Hanoi on November 23 afternoon, beginning a three-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics National Assembly Chairman starts official visit to Philippines Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Villamor airbase, Manila at 10am on November 23 (local time), beginning his three-day official visit to the Philippines at an invitation of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Politics Vietnam attends international seminar on East Sea in Moscow A delegation of the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) led by its Vice President and General Secretary Tran Cong Phan attended an international seminar on the East Sea held in Moscow, Russia, on November 22.

Politics Hanoi pledges to support representative office of Permanent Court of Arbitration Hanoi will create the best possible conditions for the operation of the representative office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the city, a local official has said.