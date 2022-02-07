NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (fifth from left, front row) together with leaders and staff of the General Department II (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session with the General Department of Military Intelligence (General Department II) under the Defence Ministry in Hanoi on February 7.

The NA leader hailed the general department's Party Committee for its leadership of subordinate units to accomplish key political tasks, as well as its advisory role for the standing board of the Central Military Commission in the field of military intelligence to meet requirements in the new situation.

The general department also well performed mass mobilisation work, contributing to building a strong and transparent Party organisation, he said.

In order to fulfill tasks for 2022 and subsequent years, he asked the general department to fully grasp and effectively carry out resolutions and directives, including the Politburo’s Resolution No.48 and the standing board of the Central Military Commission’s Resolution No.160 on military intelligence work to meet requirements in the new situation.

The general department should continue building a force that is absolutely loyal to the Party, nation and people, politically and ideologically stable, ready to perform and fulfill every task assigned by the Party, State, army and people, Hue said./.

