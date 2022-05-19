Top legislator hosts Boeing vice president
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Michael Arthur, Senior Vice President of Boeing and President of Boeing International, in Hanoi on May 19.
Lauding the aviation group’s activities in Vietnam and sharing its COVID-19-induced difficulties, Hue expressed his belief in Boeing’s post-pandemic recovery, particularly in Southeast Asia and Vietnam.
Vietnam always aims to create the best conditions possible for foreign investors, he stated, telling his guest about the country’s implementation of a monetary and fiscal support package that will last until 2023 and other incentives for enterprises.
Hue welcomed a cooperation pact signed between Boeing and the Vietnamese low budget carrier Vietjet Air on restructuring and further implementation of a commercial contract to buy 200 Boeing 737 aircraft on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh's attendance at the ASEAN-US Special Summit, as well as working visits to the US and United Nations.
He suggested that Boeing continue to work with other airlines in Vietnam such as Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways to adapt to the new situation.
The NA Chairman said he backed Boeing’s plan to establish research and development and technical support centres in Vietnam.
For his part, Arthur said Boeing leaders recently met with leaders of Vietravel Airlines and Vietjet Air to discuss ways to develop cooperation in the near future.
He said Vietnam is the first country where Boeing opened a representative office after the COVID-19 epidemic subsided.
The business leader affirmed his corporation will continue to expand activities to support Vietnam to improve its capacity through aviation training and infrastructure development.
Boeing will also coordinate with Vietnamese management agencies to issue aviation certifications, and expand aviation services and supply chains, he added./.