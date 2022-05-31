NA Vuong Dinh Hue and Hungarian Ambassador Ory Csaba (Photo: VNA)

He said Vietnam always treasures and hopes to forge its multi-faceted cooperation with Hungary – Vietnam’s first comprehensive partner in Central and Eastern Europe.He lauded the positive progress in the bilateral relationship, with high-level meetings and visits by leaders of the two countries. Notably, during the visit to Hungary by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2018, the two sides upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive partnership, which demonstrates the leaders’ resolve to deepen the ties.Csaba, for his part, said the cooperation agreement reached by the two legislatures has contributed to deepening the legislative relations, adding that thematic seminars held within the framework of the agreement have proven effective.In this regard, Hue said such thematic seminars have offered opportunities for parliamentarians of the two countries to exchange experience in lawmaking, and the agreement should be further rolled out.The two sides compared notes on legislative cooperation in culture, health care and education, among others.Hue urged the ambassador to continue its close coordination with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to deepen the comprehensive partnership./.