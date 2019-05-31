National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and head of the Cuban supreme people’s procuracy Yamila Pena Ojeda (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan received head of the Cuban supreme people’s procuracy Yamila Pena Ojeda in Hanoi on May 31.Informing her host on the working session with the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam the same day, Yamila Pena Ojeda said the two agencies have engaged in an extensive cooperation for years, producing practical and effective outcomes.She said Cuba is implementing its new constitution, with the Supreme People’s Procuracy playing an important role in completing the legal system.The prosecutor said with delight that 80 percent of personnel at her agency are women.Praising Cuba’s achievements in health, education and bio-technology, among others, NA Chairwoman Ngan stressed that despite global changes over the past six decades, Vietnam and Cuba have stood side by side in their national construction and development.The two nations have cooperated in all fields, maintained delegation exchanges and regular meetings between their ministries and sectors, and supported each other at multilateral forums and international conferences. Bilateral trade has recorded continuous increases to reach 335.8 million USD in 2018, while joint projects in agriculture, construction and health are running effectively.Ngan stated Vietnam supports the collaboration between the two procuracies. She said as Cuba has a new constitution, it is practical for the agencies to exchange experience and cooperate concerning the role of the supreme procuracy in constitution implementation and protection of the law.She said she hopes joint programs between the two procuracies will be fruitful, contributing to the Vietnam – Cuba relations.-VNA