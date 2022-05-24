Top legislator lauds contributions of female NA deputies to nation
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 24 had a meeting with the group of female NA deputies. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 24 had a meeting with the group of female NA deputies, during which he commended the contributions made by generations of female NA deputies to national construction as well as the operation of the legislative body.
Established in the 12th legislature, the group has grown into a forum for female legislators to share experience and support each other to fulfill their role, he said.
In the 15th-tenure NA, the group of female deputies has 151 members or more than 30 percent of the total number of lawmakers.
Hue asked the group to further reform its operational methods, focusing on specific activities to help its members fulfil their duties, contributing to improving the operational quality and efficiency of the NA.
The top legislator suggested the group put forth annual operational programmes, which, he said, should be aligned with working programmes and contents of the NA’s sessions.
Female deputies should show their role in building and perfecting policies and laws on gender equality, and speak for women in the process of making decision on important matters of the country and protect the rights of children and disadvantaged groups, he continued.
He also urged the group to step up international cooperation as well as its linkage with groups of female deputies of People’s Councils in some cities and provinces.
Hue noted his belief that with their high sense of responsibility, knowledge, capacity and experience, the deputies will make more contributions to the nation./.