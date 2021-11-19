Top legislator lauds Hanoi Medical University for contributions to COVID-19 combat
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 19 praised officials, doctors, health workers, teachers and students of the Hanoi Medical University for their sacrifice and contributions to the COVID-19 fight.
The top legislator made the applause while speaking at a ceremony to kick-start the 2020-2021 academic year and mark Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) at the university.
He highlighted that 641 officials, lecturers, doctors and students of the university have voluntarily joined the frontline of the pandemic combat in hotspots in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Binh Duong provinces, and Ho Chi Minh City.
Hue expressed his belief that the university will overcome all difficulties and challenges to soon become a leading educational institution in the region, with a number of training sectors meeting international standards.
The leader called for joint efforts to build a modern medical sector for Vietnam, and contribute to the fundamental and comprehensive educational reform in the country. /.