Top legislator makes suggestions to Hanoi’s draft political report
Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue co-chaired a conference in Hanoi on August 1 to collect opinions of the Party Delegation to the NA to a draft political report of the municipal Party Committee’s 17th congress in the 2020-2025 tenure.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Source: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Secretary Hue said that Hanoi plans to organise the 17th Party Congress in late October and wants to receive constructive ideas from members of the Party Delegation to the NA.
Chairwoman Ngan, who is Secretary of the Party Delegation to the NA, spoke highly of Hanoi’s method of making and completing the Party Congress’s documents.
She stressed the need for further assessments of the outcomes of the implementation of the Party and State’s mechanisms and policies dedicated to Hanoi, especially the Law on Capital City.
In addition to the reform of the growth model and the restructuring of State-owned enterprises, the city should evaluate more carefully to clarify the results of implementing public investment and State budget and investment disbursement, as well as the outcomes of measures taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and minimise the pandemic’s impact on the capital city’s development.
The top legislator also required more assessments of the prevention and control of smuggled goods and counterfeits, food safety, firefighting, land management and environmental protection so as to seek more effective solutions.
At the conference, Vice Chairpersons of the NA, including Tong Thi Phong, Phung Quoc Hien and Uong Chu Luu, also gave comments on the draft political report of the Hanoi Party Committee’s 17th congress./.