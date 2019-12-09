Top legislator meets Chairman of Tatarstan’s State Council
Kazan (VNA) – Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin in Kazan city on December 8 as part of her official visit to Russia.
At the meeting, Ngan said Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering it one of the top priorities in its foreign policy.
The Vietnamese people will forever be grateful for the wholehearted support of their Russian counterparts during their past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction and defence, the top legislator said.
She highlighted the fruitful political and diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Russia, with regular exchanges of delegations at all levels.
Bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation have developed remarkably, especially since the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) came into force in October 2016, she said.
The two leaders shared the view that Vietnam and Russia should step up economic collaboration to match their strong political ties and the aspirations of both sides.
Ngan pledged that Vietnam will create a favourable investment and business environment for Russian firms, including those from Tatarstan and Kazan, to operate effectively in the country.
Tatarstan is the leading centre of the manufacturing, chemical, light and food industries in the Volga economic region, and Vietnam is seeking partnerships in these areas, she said, adding that Vietnam also wants to learn from Tatarstan’s experience in building IT parks.
Lauding twinning relations between Vietnamese and Russian localities like Hanoi-Moscow, Ho Chi Minh City-Stain Petersburg, Khanh Hoa-Sain Petersburg and Nghe An-Ulyanov, Ngan expressed her hope for similar links between Kazan and Vietnamese cities, as well as the Republic of Tatarstan and Vietnamese localities.
Besides, Russia has become the biggest source of tourists to Vietnam, with more than 600,000 Russians flocking to the Southeast Asian nation last year. Russia is also attracting more Vietnamese holiday-makers.
Ngan, therefore, suggested strengthening tourism links between Vietnam and Russia and Tatarstan in particular.
The leader took the occasion to call on leaders of Tatarstan to further facilitate the settlement of Vietnamese in the locality.
Regarding parliamentary cooperation, which, Ngan said, plays an important role in their bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, she also informed her host about the establishment of an inter-parliamentary committee between the Vietnamese NA and Russia’s State Duma.
This is Vietnam’s highest parliamentary collaboration mechanism, she said, adding that the first meeting of the committee is set to be held during her visit.
Ngan appealed to the State Council of Tatarstan, the State Duma and the Federal Council (upper house) of Russia to work closely with the Vietnamese NA in order to push ahead with the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries, enhance delegation exchanges, support each other on issues of shared concern, and expand relations between localities as well as people-to-people exchanges.
For his part, Mukhametshin noted his hope that Ngan’s visit will contribute to reinforcing relations between Vietnam and Russia, and Tatarstan as well.
He briefed the Vietnamese leader on Tatarstan’s engagement in Russia’s projects and hosting sports and students’ events, along with its strengths in various areas./.