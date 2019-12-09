Politics NA leader meets Vietnamese community in Tatarstan National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with the Vietnamese community in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, at the House of Peoples’ Friendship on December 8 (local time).

Politics Vietnam, Tanzania aim to forge cooperation across spheres Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, has suggested orientations and measures to promote traditional solidarity between the CPV and the Revolutionary Party of Tanzania (CCM) as well as between the two countries.

Politics Armed forces of Vietnamese, Cambodian localities step up ties The Military Command of Vietnam’s Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province held talks on December 6 to review their cooperation in 2019 and put forth joint activities in the time ahead.

Politics Vietnamese Ministry of Justice delegation on working visit to Laos A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice led by Minister Le Thanh Long was received by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith and National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou on December 6.