National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian parliament István Jakab (Photo: VNA)

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Albertirsa city on June 26 as part of his official visit to Hungary, where he was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian parliament István Jakab and city officials.At his meeting with the deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament, Hue thanked him for spending time to accompany the Vietnamese delegation to Albertirsa and a processing factory of Mirelite Mirsa, an outstanding local enterprise in clean and green agriculture.The two parliament leaders agreed that the two sides should focus on cooperation in agriculture, especially when Hungary has strengths in supply chains from cultivation, processing to marketing and distribution.They affirmed that there remains ample room for the two countries’ cooperation, and shared the belief that the visit of the Vietnamese NA Chairman will contribute to promoting the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership, of which the ties between the two parliaments are an important pillar.The Hungarian parliament leader said despite fluctuations in the world and regional situations, Hungary is ready to share its development experiences with Vietnam given the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.