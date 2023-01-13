Top legislator meets former NA leaders
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 13 chaired a meeting with former NA leaders, former members of the NA Standing Committee and full-time deputies of previous tenures, and retired staff members of the NA Office, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 13 chaired a meeting with former NA leaders, former members of the NA Standing Committee and full-time deputies of previous tenures, and retired staff members of the NA Office, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.
Attending the get-together were former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, among others.
Former NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Yeu said that the legislative body has had a lot of initiatives and effective methods of operation, and coordinated with the Government and the political system in making important achievements in 2022, contributing to enhancing the country’s position.
NA Chairman Hue said that inheriting the 77-year tradition of the legislature, the 15th-tenure NA is exerting efforts to reform and improve the results and quality of operations.
Last year, it completed a huge workload and gained remarkable achievements acknowledged and appreciated by the Party, State, voters, and people from all walks of life.
Also on January 13, at a separate ceremony, the NA Chairman, on behalf of Party and State leaders, presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to former NA Vice Chairmen Huynh Ngoc Son and Uong Chu Luu for their great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.
He also presented the third-class Military Exploit Order to Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, NA Vice Chairman and former Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, for his outstanding achievements in building the army and strengthening national defence, thus contributing to the cause of building socialism and safeguarding the Fatherland./.