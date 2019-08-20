Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (right) hosted a reception for Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Bounpone Bouttanavong in Hanoi on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosted a reception for Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Bounpone Bouttanavong in Hanoi on August 20.The host said the Vietnamese NA highly values Bounpone Bouttanavong’s visit and considers consolidating and developing the Vietnam-Laos relationship a strategic task.She briefed her guest on Vietnam’s socio-economic situation, with gross domestic product (GDP) expected to grow 6.76 percent in 2019.Ngan rejoiced at the implementation of documents signed by Vietnamese and Lao top legislators and urged the Committees for External Relations of the two legislatures to set forth a cooperation plan for 2020, aiming to improve the efficiency of collaboration.For his part, Bounpone Bouttanavong informed the host about outcomes of his talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Phung Quoc Hien.The two sides agreed to continue their coordination in organising high-level visits of legislative leaders, thematic seminars for agencies of the parliaments and training courses on law building, the Lao legislator said, expressing his hope that the legislatures will step up their cooperation in the time ahead.He highlighted the success of the recent seventh conference of external relations committees of Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian parliaments in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh.Laos will closely coordinate with Vietnam when the country assumes the role as Chair of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020.Host and guest shared the views that the Lao NA House is a significant project to the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, NAs and peoples, and pledged to maintain their close coordination in order to ensure the quality and progress of the project.On this occasion, Bounpone Bouttanavong conveyed the invitation of NA President Pany Yathotou to the Vietnamese top legislator to soon visit Laos. NA Chairwoman Ngan accepted the invitation with pleasure.-VNA