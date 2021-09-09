NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the memorial room in the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels (Photo: VNA)

Brussels, (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 9 attended an inauguration ceremony of a President Ho Chi Minh memorial room at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium as part of his working visit to the European Parliament and Belgium, and met with the representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.



At his working session with the embassy and the Mission of Vietnam to the EU, Hue urged both agencies make efforts to promote the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by parliaments of EU countries as well as Vietnam’s vaccine diplomacy.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the working session with embassy staff (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with representatives of Vietnamese expatriates in Belgium and young Vietnamese intellectuals from across Europe, the top legislator lauded overseas Vietnamese people’s contribution to their home nations via practical actions and assistance.



Hue informed the expatriates on the success of the 13th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021 – 2026. He also mentioned the successful external work and international integration of Vietnam in the past time.



