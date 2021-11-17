Top legislator meets voters in Hai Phong city
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) meets voters in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – Voters in Hai An district in the northern port city of Hai Phong have expressed their support for decisions made at the recently-ended second session of the 15th legislature.
At a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a delegation of NA deputies in the city on November 17, they highlighted the shift from “zero COVID-19” to safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the pandemic, as well as targets and solutions to realise the socio-economic development plan for 2022.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting with voters in Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)Hue briefed the local voters on the renovation of operations of the legislative body in terms of legislation, supreme supervision and making decisions on the country’s important matters.
The NA and its agencies are continuing to make efforts to reform and improve the efficiency of operations, ensuring that all decisions and policies serve legitimate rights and interests of people and businesses, he said.
The top legislator also informed the voters about major orientations to further raise the operational efficiency of the NA in the time ahead./.