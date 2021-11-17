Politics Vietnamese PM to attend ASEAN-China commemorative summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with ASEAN and Chinese leaders, will attend a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations on November 22 via videoconference.

Politics Vietnam demands Taiwan to end illegal actions in East Sea Vietnam has shown its resolute objection to Taiwan’s military exercises in the territorial waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, and demanded Taiwan to end those actions and not to repeat them in the future, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Minister of National Defence receives Thai ambassador Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with neighbouring and ASEAN countries, including comprehensive cooperation with Thailand, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said at a reception for newly-appointed Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikonrndej Balankura in Hanoi on November 18.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban parties talk improving ideological work The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee’s Ideological Department held an online talk on November 18 to discuss further tightening ties between the two Parties and nations, as well as share experience in ideology work and Party building.