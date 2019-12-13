Politics Prime Minister receives Thai Ambassador Vietnam and Thailand need to further expand multifaceted cooperation in the coming time, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Tanee Sangrat at a reception in Hanoi in December 13.

Politics 75th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Office have recently held a ceremony to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia to hold first land border search, rescue drill The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and its Cambodian counterpart will hold their first joint land border search and rescue exercise in Tuasday commune, Chanthrea district, Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province on December 18.

Politics Vietnam introduces priorities during tenure in UN Security Council During the working term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in 2020-2021, Vietnam will work hard to contribute to preventing conflicts, promoting preventive diplomacy and dealing with disputes peacefully in the spirit of Article 6 of the UN Charter.