Top legislator meets with Japan’s upper house chief in Austria
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with President of Japan’s House of Councillors Santo Akiko in Vienna on September 7 as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) meets with President of Japan's House of Councillors Santo Akiko in Vienna on September 7. (Photo: VNA)
The two sides noted with pleasure the fruitful development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership in such areas as diplomacy, economy, trade and investment.
They shared the view that exchanges through the parliamentary channel have been enhanced, contributing to intensifying political trust, people-to-people exchanges and coordination between the two countries at regional and international forums.
During the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have provided each other with valuable and timely support, they said.
Hue thanked Japan for its provision of nearly 3 million doses of vaccines for Vietnam, saying this is a noble gesture amid the complex development of the pandemic.
The Vietnamese top legislator also called on Japan to further help Vietnam with medical supplies and unused COVID-19 vaccines, and consider cooperation in the production of COVID-19 vaccine and drug.
For her part, Santo thanked Vietnam for presenting medical masks to Japan last year, and described the gifts as a demonstration of the fine relations between the two countries.
The two leaders affirmed Vietnam and Japan will continue to support each other in pandemic containment and post-pandemic recovery, boost collaboration between legislative agencies and carry forward the role of friendship parliamentarians’ groups to promote cooperation initiatives.
Santo said she hoped for more activities to step up cooperation and exchanges between people of the two countries, especially the young.
Hue asked that Japan pay more attention and care to the Vietnamese community in the country and encourage Japanese firms to increase their investments in Vietnam, towards recovery and development in the “new normal”.
The two sides consented to exchange official visits when conditions permit./.