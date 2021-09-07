Politics Vietnam chairs opening ceremony of 15th ASOSAI Assembly Vietnamese Auditor General and Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for 2018 - 2021 Tran Sy Thanh on September 7 presided over the online opening ceremony of the 15th ASOSAI Assembly for the 2021 - 2024 tenure.

Politics NA Chairman’s remarks at opening of WCSP5 Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue delivered his remarks at the opening of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Politics Vietnamese, Indonesian parliaments strengthen cooperation National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Speaker of the Indonesian People's Representative Council (Lower House) Puan Maharani in Vienna, Austria on September 6 (local time), on the occasion of his attendance at the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).