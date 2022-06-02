Top legislator meets with young deputies of National Assembly
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) meets young NA deputies in Hanoi on June 2. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with the Group of Young NA Deputies on June 2.
The Group of Young NA Deputies was established in the 13th tenure of the legislature with 131 members. In the current 15th tenure, the group has 124 members.
NA Chairman Hue appreciated the operation of the group since its establishment. He observed that young deputies are dynamic and enthusiastic, contributing many useful opinions during the legislature’s discussions.
He also hailed the young deputies’ active participation in parliamentary diplomatic activities, such as their role in announcing the Vietnamese NA’s initiative on annual meeting of Young Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).
Hue urged the young deputies to continue enrich their knowledge and improve their skills to contribute greater to the NA.
He asked them to work to connect the NA with young voters, and accompany the activities of youth unions, so as to timely reflect young people’s thinking and aspirations to the NA and at the same time popularise policies and laws to young voters and citizens.
The NA leader affirmed that the Party Delegation in the NA, the NA Standing Committee, the NA committees and the NA Office will continue to create favourable conditions for the young deputies to fulfill their tasks./.