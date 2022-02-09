Politics Vietnam, RoK target comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership The upcoming official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son is expected to contribute to fostering relations between Vietnam and the RoK, towards a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung has said.

Politics Party Central Committee’s Secretariat reviews Tet organisation Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on February 8 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to review the organisation of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Politics Book collection on Party’s ideological foundation debuts The National Political Publishing House has released a collection of more than 160 book titles on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s ideological foundation.

Politics Top legislator holds working session with General Department II National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session with the General Department of Military Intelligence (General Department II) under the Defence Ministry in Hanoi on February 7.