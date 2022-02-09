Top legislator offers incense to ancestors at Thang Long Royal Citadel
Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense in tribute to generations of forefathers who had made contributions to the Vietnamese nation at Kinh Thien Palace in Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on February 9.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (3rd from left) and other delegates offer incense at Kinh Thien Palace. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi, February 9 (VNA) – Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense in tribute to generations of forefathers who had made contributions to the Vietnamese nation at Kinh Thien Palace in Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on February 9.
Hue and a delegation of members of the Party Central Committee prayed for peace of the nation and people, and pledged their determination to promote valuable traditions and heritage of the nation and strengthen the great national unity bloc to build a country of wealth, democracy, equality and civilisation.
Talking with the staff of the relic site, the top legislator urged them to actively conduct communications activities and to conserve and promote the values of the citadel, a UNESCO-recognised relic site.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offer his incense at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, which was placed on the UNESCO list in August 2010, was a power centre for over a thousand years in Vietnamese history and unique evidence of Vietnamese civilisation during the development of monarchies in Southeast Asia and East Asia.
Kinh Thien Palace is the main building in the central sector of the citadel, which is located in what is today downtown Hanoi. It sits in the centre of the complex, facing Doan Mon (south gate) and Flag Tower./.