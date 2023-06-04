Top legislator offers sympathy to India over rail accident
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 4 sent a message of sympathy to India over the loss of lives in the railway accident in Odisha on June 2.
Rescuers search for victims at the scene of the rail accident in Odisha, India. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 4 sent a message of sympathy to Vice President of India and Chairman of the Council of States (upper house of the Indian parliament) Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Speaker of the House of the People (lower house) Om Birla over the loss of lives in the railway accident in Odisha on June 2./.