Videos Vietnam, Australia agree to lift relations to new level in future Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is paying an official visit to Vietnam from June 3-4 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. On June 4, the two Prime Ministers held talks after welcome ceremony.

Politics Top legislator of Vietnam meets with visiting Australian PM Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on June 4.

Politics Vietnamese, Australian PMs announce talks outcomes Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing of cooperation documents and co-chaired a press briefing on the outcomes of their talks on June 4. ​

Politics Vietnamese leaders send condolences to India over deadly train crash President Vo Van Thuong on June 3 sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu over the deadly train crash which left many people dead and injured in India’s Odisha state a day earlier.