Politics PM instructs promoting multilateral diplomacy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has underlined the need to further promote and scale up multilateral diplomacy, and external activities must be implemented with sincerity, trust, equality and respect, with an willingness to listen for effective cooperation and common development, thus laying the foundation for making full use of international resources for the national sustainable development.

Politics Foreign Minister holds New Year meeting with press agencies Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had a New Year meeting with representatives of press and press management agencies, and reporters covering foreign affairs.

Politics Winners of Party building press awards 2021 announced Winners of the Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Award 2021, the sixth National Press Award on Party Building, were announced at a ceremony at the Hanoi Opera House on January 21 night.

Politics Top legislator congratulates new President of European Parliament National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 22 extended his congratulations to the new President of the European Parliament (EP).