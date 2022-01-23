Top legislator pays pre-Tet visit to Ben Tre
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to ensure social welfare and protect the livelihood of local people as Tet, the Vietnamese traditional New Year, is just around the corner.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting with the Ben Tre provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on January 22. (Photo: VNA)Ben Tre (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to ensure social welfare and protect the livelihood of local people as Tet, the Vietnamese traditional New Year, is just around the corner.
He made the order while meeting the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on his visit to Ben Tre on January 22.
Hue applauded Ben Tre’s efforts in surmounting difficulties caused by the COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, and urged the province to promote its own resources and innovation to boost the socio-economic development.
He also requested the Ben Tre Party Committee to reform and improve the effectiveness of the People’s Council at all levels and assigned the province’s delegation of NA deputies and People’s Council Standing Board to coordinate with relevant NA bodies to review sources of funding and promote efficient use of these resources.
On the same day, the top legislator visited and paid tribute to people rendering services to the nation and those working in the frontline against the COVID-19, and presented aid to poor workers and impoverished households affected by the pandemic./.