Top legislator pays Tet visit to NA newspaper, TV channel
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Dai bieu nhan dan (People’s Deputies) newspaper and the television channel of the NA on January 25 or the fourth day of the Lunar New Year.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue pays Tet visit to NA newspaper and TV channel. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Dai bieu nhan dan (People’s Deputies) newspaper and the television channel of the NA on January 25 or the fourth day of the Lunar New Year.
The chief legislator hailed achievements reaped by the newspaper and the TV channel in 2022, asking their Party Committees and leaders to work harder to create a healthy working environment and ensure policies towards labourers.
The two agencies have made reforms and improved the quality and content of their information products, and utilised digital platforms during their operations, he said.
The leader stressed that the NA as well as its Standing Committee and press agencies should continue with innovations, and that the development of the two agencies would contribute to successes of the legislature and the nation at large.
Editor-in-Chief of the People's Deputies newspaper Pham Thi Thanh Huyen pledged to make efforts in realising the visions and aspirations of the top legislator towards the two agencies./.