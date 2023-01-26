Politics Deputy Foreign Minister highlights role of economic diplomacy in service of national development In 2022, the diplomatic sector quickly shifted its focus from vaccine diplomacy to economic diplomacy for national recovery and development, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu said in a recent interview granted to the media.

Politics Israel - Vietnam Friendship Association comes into being The Israel - Vietnam Friendship Association has been established with a view to increasing people diplomacy between the two countries.

Politics Foreign minister details six priorities of diplomatic sector in 2023 Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has highlighted the six priorities the diplomatic sector will focus on in 2023, during a recent interview granted to the press.

Politics Vietnam’s growth story makes waves worldwide: Indian diplomat High economic growth rate and fast-moving digital transformation in Vietnam and India have generated huge opportunities for the two countries to take greater strides in economic cooperation, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya has said.