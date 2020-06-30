Politics Logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties launched The Embassy of Indonesia in Vietnam and the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia on June 30 officially launched together a logo competition to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (December 30).

Politics NA Chairwoman welcomes new Cambodian Ambassador National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has expressed her belief that new Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth will contribute more to ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as between the two legislatures.

Politics Vietnam, RoK seek to foster cooperation The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in coordination with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a conference named “Meet Korea 2020” in Hanoi on June 30 to promote exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese localities and partners in the RoK.

Politics AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight The 3rd meeting of the AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was held online on June 29 with a view to helping enhance regional cooperation towards a drug-free ASEAN community.