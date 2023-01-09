Top legislator suggests Vietnam, Australia expand cooperation in energy transition
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his hope that Vietnam and Australia will expand cooperation in energy transition during his reception for Treasurer of Australia’s Victoria state, Tim Pallas, in Hanoi on January 9.
Briefing the guest on Vietnam’s economic growth in 2022, which exceeded 8%, the top legislator stressed that the country is working to consolidate traditional markets, while seeking new ones.
He used this occasion to thank Australia for its support to Vietnam in ensuring energy security, and affirmed that Vietnam persistently maintains its macro-economic stability.
Hue suggested Victoria enhance its cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in finance and digital transformation, explaining that typical policies are expected to be adopted to turn the Vietnamese southern metropolis into an international financial centre.
He also called on the Australian state to help HCM City in devising the policies and implementing them once they sail through the legislature.
The two sides should exchange delegations more regularly, especially in 2023 that marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties, the host leader continued.
For his part, Pallas, who is also Victoria’s Minister for Industrial Relations and Minister for Trade and Investment, noted his admiration for Vietnam’s economic size which has increased 10 folds since 2000 despite a range of difficulties.
The minister said he hoped that his visit will help to boost cooperation between Victoria and Vietnam and HCM City in particular in the fields of energy and agriculture, suggesting the two sides expand their collaboration in education-training, and digital transformation.
Pallas told Hue that the proposal on the resumption of the agriculture visa programme that targets Vietnamese farmers, made during the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Australia in late 2022, is being implemented.
Victoria authorities always support the federal government to restore the programme, he affirmed./.